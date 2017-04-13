1.Easter Activities – April 13. Bridgend Communities First FREE Easter family fun activities Spring into Spring! St Brides Memorial Hall, Bryncethin Thursday 13 April 2017 from 10am – 12pm Take part in fun Zumbini! Create and design your very own planter to take home! Enjoy listening to our Gruffalo storytime.

2.Table Top Sale – April 14. There is a charity table top sale taking place on Good Friday the 14th April from 10am until 2pm at Blaengarw Rugby Club, 40 Victoria Street, Pontycymer, Mid Glamorgan, CF32 8NN.

3.Easter Egg Hunt – April 16. Easter Egg Hunt 10am on the 16th April at the The Old Cricket Pavilion, main Road, Southerndown.

4.Easter Family Fun – April 19. Bridgend Communities First FREE Easter family fun activities Maesteg Library Wednesday 19 April 2017 from 2 – 4pm Have great fun making Easter themed crafts!

5.Gala Evening Fundraiser – April 22. On behalf of the Bridgend County Civic Charity Appeals Standing Committee and the Mayor of the County Borough of Bridgend, a Gala Evening Fundraiser is being held to raise money for the Mayor’s chosen charities which are:- Kidney Wales Cymru Foundation Crossroads Care, Bridgend Heronsbridge School ‘Bridgend Summer School Project’.

