5 Welsh Foods

Thu 23 Feb 2017
5 Welsh things to eat this St David’s Day
With St David’s Day around the corner we’ve made a list of traditional Welsh food so you can celebrate our patron saint all the way down to what you eat on the 1st of March! Enjoy…
- Traditional Welsh Cawl – this dish has become traditionally Welsh because it contains Leeks and Lamb, two ingredients associated with our great Nation!
- Welsh Cakes – this treat originated in Wales. A unique and traditional food that reflects the resourceful, wholesome, and practical nature of the Welsh people
- Welsh Rarebit – There is no evidence that the Welsh actually created Welsh rarebit, although they have always had a reputation for being passionately fond of it, and why wouldn’t we be?!
- Glamorgan Sausages – Similarly to Cawl, the ingredients for Glamorgan sausages make them traditionally welsh, including leeks and Caerphilly cheese!
- Bara Brith – This cake is generally only found in Wales as this is where it is originated from. Although in some parts of Argentina the bread is also popular, apparently as a result of Welsh settler in the country back in the 1800s.