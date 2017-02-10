Log In
Bassetts Honda Civic Launch Event
Fri 10 Feb 2017
The Vodafone Big Top 40
1
Ed Sheeran
Shape of You
iTunes
2
Ed Sheeran
Castle on the Hill
iTunes
3
Katy Perry
Chained To the Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley)
iTunes
4
Dua Lipa
Be the One
iTunes
5
Rag'n'Bone Man
Human
iTunes
6
Jax Jones
You Don't Know Me (feat. RAYE)
iTunes
7
ZAYN & Taylor Swift
I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
iTunes
8
Train
Play That Song
iTunes
9
The Chainsmokers
Paris
iTunes
10
Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa
Scared to Be Lonely
iTunes
