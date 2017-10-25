Remember Remember… this year it’s not the 5th… it’s Friday the 3rd of November!

Because… Brackla Firework Sound and Light Show is back for 2017 at 5:30pm at the Rear of Archbishop McGrath School!

Celebrate Guy Fawkes night with the outstanding show presented by Brackla Community Council; It’s one of South Wales’ biggest community displays!

The Bridge FM street team will be at the event; playing the best variety of hits, capturing the fun with photos in the Frame of Fame and giving you the chance to win great prizes!

Tickets are available weekdays between 10 and 4 from Brackla Community Council offices; adults £1 and children are free.

No dogs or sparklers allowed.

Don’t miss it!