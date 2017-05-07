To celebrate Foster Care Fortnight, we’ve been out and about speaking to people directly involved with Bridgend Foster Care!

In Wales, hundreds of new foster families are needed every year to care for children, with the greatest need being for teenagers, sibling groups and children with complex needs.

Listen to the clips below:

Huw Pannier (Foster Carer)

Gavin Brewster (Social Worker – BCBC)

Will Howells (Foster Carer)

Rebecca Walsh (Foster Carer)

To find out more, visit: http://www.bridgendfostercare.wales/ or call: 01656 642 674.

Alternatively, you can email us at fostering@bridgend.gov.uk.

We’re also out and about!

Could you change lives and offer a child in Bridgend County Borough a loving home?

If you have a spare room and are interested in fostering you can find out more at a series of roadshow events we’ve organised to support Foster Care Fortnight.

Date Place Time Monday 8 May Porthcawl town centre 10am – 2pm Tuesday 9 May Maesteg Sports Centre 4pm – 7pm Wednesday 10 May Asda, Bridgend 10am – 2pm Friday 12 May McArthur Glen, Bridgend 10am – 6pm Saturday 13 May Porthcawl town centre 10am – 2pm Monday 15 May Maesteg Sports Centre 4pm – 7pm Tuesday 16 May Porthcawl town centre 10am – 2pm Wednesday 17 May Asda, Bridgend 10am – 2pm Thursday 18 May Maesteg Sports Centre 4pm – 7pm Friday 19 May Porthcawl town centre 10am – 2pm

You’ll be able to speak to local foster carers about their experiences and our fostering team will also be on hand to answer any questions.

It doesn’t matter if you’re just curious about how fostering works, are considering it for the future or have already decided you would like to foster – we’d be delighted to chat to you!

This year Foster Care Fortnight runs from Monday 8 to Sunday 21 May, the theme this year is ‘foster care transforms lives.’

We want as many people as possible to know about the transformational power of foster care, as well as the need for more foster carers.

Bridgend Foster Care is the local authority’s fostering service, and aims to provide high quality placements for children and young people who, through no fault of their own, can no longer stay with their birth families.

Placements are provided via our in-house foster carers who play a vital role in creating a stable and loving family environment so children and young people can reach their full potential with confidence.

During the second week of Foster Care Fortnight, Bridgend Foster Care will be launching a new parent and child scheme which involves both a vulnerable parent and their child living in a foster carer’s home. These placements will help parents develop the parenting skills required in a natural and nurturing family environment helping them overcome any difficulties they are facing.

Could you offer your home and heart to a vulnerable parent and their child? You could help keep families together by providing support and guidance, in your own home.