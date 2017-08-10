Thu 10 Aug 2017
Find out how you can experience worry free motoring with the Bridge FM Motability Car Show! At the Hi Tide Porthcawl from Friday 25th to Monday 28th of August!
If you get the Higher Rate Mobility allowance, you could use it to get a brand new car through Motability!
So come along and see a selection of vehicles currently available on the Motability scheme with local dealerships!
Cars on show include:
- The brand-new Mercedes Benz A Class from Mercedes Benz of Bridgend (from £549 advance payment)
- The brand-new Audi Q3 from Sinclair Audi (from £1199 advance payment)
- The all-new Ford Fiesta 5-door from Bridgend Ford (from £195 advance payment)
- The brand new Renault Kadjar Dynamique Nav TCE 130 from Leyshon Flint and Sons Renault (from £95 advance payment)
- The Kia Sportage One 1.6 petrol from Gravells Kia (from NIL advanced payment)
- The brand-new shape Mark 7 Golf from Sinclair Volkswagen (from NIL advanced payment)
- The all-new Honda Civic from Bassetts Honda (from NIL advanced payment)
- The new Qashqai 1.2 Dig-T Acenta SVP from Bassetts Nissa (from £99 advance payment)
There’ll be a chance to grab a Motability information pack, PLUS, the Bridge FM street team will be giving you the chance to win one hundred pounds of fuel!