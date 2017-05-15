Mon 15 May 2017
Find out how you can experience worry free motoring with the Bridge FM Motability Car Show! At the Hi Tide Porthcawl from Friday 26th to Monday 29th of May!
If you get the Higher Rate Mobility allowance, you could use it to get a brand new car through Motability!
So come along and see a selection of vehicles currently available on the Motability scheme with local dealerships!
Cars on show include:
-
The Kia Sportage One 1.6 petrol from Gravells Kia
-
The MG3 Style Lux 5 door, 1.5 from Nathaniel Cars
-
The Vauxhall Mokka Active 1.4 turbo from FRF Vauxhall
-
The all new Honda Civic from Bassetts Honda
^All with NIL Advanced payment.^
-
The brand new Tiguan from Sinclair Volkswagen from £549 advance payment.
-
And the brand new Mercedes Benz A Class, from Mercedes Benz of Bridgend from £549 advance payment.
-
The brand new Renault Kadjar Dynamique Nav TCE 130 from £195 advance payment from Leyshon Flint and Sons Renault
-
The brand new Ford Focus ST-Line 5 door available with Nil Advance Payment at Bridgend Ford
There’ll be a Motability expert onsite, PLUS, the Bridge FM street team will be giving you the chance to win one hundred pounds of fuel!