Enjoy dinner with Max Boyce this November!

Bridge FM are proud to present a very special one off charity evening with Welsh comedian, singer and entertainer Max Boyce.

The evening will take place on Thursday 2nd November at the Village Hotel Swansea. Arrival for 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Evening will include welcome drinks on arrival and a 2 course meal. Tables of 10 are £500 plus VAT, making for a great staff reward, or an evening of fun with family and friends.

As well as fantastic local entertainment we are hoping to raise some well needed funds for the Pettifor Trust through the Charity Auction on the night.

It’s an evening not to be missed!