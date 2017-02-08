Don't Take Me Home...coming soon!

Don’t Take Me Home, a film about Wales’ fantastic Euro journey to be released in UK cinema’s in March!

Watch history unfold on screen as this Welsh football film focuses on the players, manager and supporters who played a vital part in creating the greatest moments in Welsh football.

For the past 60 years, Wales have trying and failing to qualify for a major football tournament. Having gone through the grief of previous manager Gary Speed’s tragic death, heavy defeats, and positioned as a tiny country team with no pedigree, all bets were off for how the underdogs would perform in last year’s Euros.

But led by superstar Gareth Bale, the team started to become the outside favourites, dazzling millions of viewers.

Welsh film director Jonny Owen says “The good thing is nobody has any idea it’s been coming,” he added. “Since September I’ve been locked away in an edit suite, interviewing all the players, as well as the manager Chris Coleman and his assistant Osian Roberts – trying to keep it secret from all my mates and I’ve managed to do it. So I’m hoping everybody will be saying, ‘where has this come from’?”

He continues to note, “It’s not just the Euros, it’s a story of a team and a country recovering from the tragedy of Gary Speed’s passing. And it’s Chris Coleman’s story of having to cope with that and with a team still grieving.”

We can’t wait to watch and re-live the journey!