With Easter fast approaching, we thought we’d find some Easter recipes perfect for dessert time! Here are 5 delicious dishes to cook up this April, let us know if you try any!

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

200g dark chocolate, chopped

250g butter, softened

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

2 eggs

1 3/4 cups self-raising flour

1/4 cup cocoa

3/4 cup milk

1 cup chocolate-hazelnut spread

Small solid chocolate Easter eggs, to decorate

Preheat oven to 160°C/140°C. Grease a 6cm-deep, 22cm round cake pan. Line base and sides with 2 layers of baking paper.

Place chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave stirring every 30 seconds with a metal spoon, for 2 minutes or until smooth. Set aside to cool slightly.

Mix together butter, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Add cooled chocolate. Beat until just combined.

Sift flour and cocoa powder together. Fold ½ the flour mixture into chocolate mixture. Fold ½ the milk into chocolate mixture. Repeat with remaining flour mixture and milk and spoon into prepared pan. Smooth surface.

Bake for 1 hour to 1 hour 10 minutes or until a skewer inserted into centre of cake comes out clean (cover with foil if over-browning). Stand in pan for 15 minutes. Turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Using a spatula, spread chocolate-hazelnut spread all over top of cake. Decorate with Easter eggs.

Hot Cross Bun Cheesecake

For the base

150g ginger biscuits

25g sultanas

25g mixed peel

50g butter

½ tsp cinnamon

For the cheesecake filling

280g pack cream cheese

25g caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp cinnamon

100g mascarpone

2 eggs

, lightly beaten

For the decoration

150g icing sugar

½ orange

zest and juice

Heat oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Butter 6 x 150ml capacity ramekins. Place the ginger biscuits in a food processor and blitz until chopped into very small pieces then add the sultanas and mixed peel and blitz again just once or twice to combine.

Melt the butter in a pan, then mix in the cinnamon followed by the biscuit mixture. Divide equally between the ramekins, so the base of each is covered with a layer about 1cm thick. Press down a little with the back of a teaspoon then bake them on a tray in the oven for 10 mins until crisp and golden. Leave to cool, then turn oven down to 150C/130C fan /gas 2.

Whisk together all the cheesecake filling ingredients until smooth. Place the ramekins on a baking tray and pour some mixture into each one, filling to about 1cm below the rim. Carefully slide them into the oven and cook for 25-30 mins until just set. The mixture should still be ever so slightly wobbly when gently tapped. Don’t worry if it dips a little or cracks. Remove from the oven and leave to cool completely before covering with cling film and putting in the fridge.

To make the decoration, place the icing sugar into a large bowl and add enough orange juice to make a stiff paste. Transfer to a disposable piping bag and snip off the end. Run a small knife around the edge of the cheesecakes and turn them out onto a board so that the biscuit layer is facing upwards. Use the orange icing mixture to pipe a cross on the top of each one then use a cake slice or palette knife to place onto plates then sprinkle with the orange zest before serving.

Shredded Wheat Nests

200g milk chocolate, broken into pieces

85g shredded wheat, crushed

2 x 100g bags mini chocolate eggs

You’ll also need

cupcake cases

Melt the chocolate in a small bowl placed over a pan of barely simmering water. Pour the chocolate over the shredded wheat and stir well to combine.

Spoon the chocolate wheat into 12 cupcake cases and press the back of a teaspoon in the centre to create a nest shape. Place 3 mini chocolate eggs on top of each nest. Chill the nests in the fridge for 2 hrs until set.

Lemon Dome

125g/4oz butter or margarine, softened

125g/4oz caster sugar

125g/4oz self raising flour

Yellow food colouring

3large eggs

⅓cup vegetable oil

grated zest of 1 lemon

1⅓cups frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed

confectioners’ sugar

Heat oven to 325º F. Grease and flour a 2-quart ovenproof metal mixing bowl.

In another medium bowl, make the sponge mix using margarine, sugar, eggs and flour. Add oil, food colouring and lemon zest. Beat until well combined. Pour the batter into the prepared bowl and palce in the oven. Bake for 50 mins or until a knife inserted into the cake’s center comes out clean. Let cool 20 minutes before unmolding onto a rack.

Wash and dry the bowl you baked the cake in. Line it with plastic wrap and place the cake back in the bowl (support the bottom so the dome doesn’t break). Using a skewer, liberally pierce the cake, poking through to the bowl. Pour the lemonade concentrate over the top. Let the liquid soak in for 15 minutes before unmolding the cake upside-down onto a platter.

Just before serving, dust lightly with the confectioners’ sugar.

Bunny Carrot Cake

200g light soft brown sugar, plus 3 tbsp

150ml light rapeseed oil

(we used Cooks & Co with natural butter flavour), plus extra for greasing

100g natural yogurt, plus extra to serve (optional)

3 large eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

zest 3 oranges

, juice of 2 (save juice of last orange for the carrots, below)

300g self-raising flour

1 tbsp mixed spice

1 tsp ground cinnamon

250g coarsely grated carrot

crème fraîche, to serve (optional)

For the caramelised carrots

225-250g small or baby carrots, peeled and halved lengthways

juice 1 orange

(from cake ingredients)

25g butter

4 tbsp light soft brown sugar

First, make the caramelised carrots. Put the carrots in a saucepan so they can sit in just about a single layer. Add the orange juice, butter, sugar and enough water to cover the tops of the carrots by just 1cm. Bring to the boil, then cook until the water has almost evaporated and the carrots are left in a sticky syrup – you may want to reduce the heat if the liquid looks more syrupy, and go a little slower at the end so the carrots don’t catch. Can be made up to 1 day ahead.

Heat oven to 160C/140C fan/gas 3. Grease a 23cm cake tin. Lift the candied carrots from the pan and syrup, and arrange in the base of the tin, cut-side down. Keep the pan and syrup for later.

Whisk together the brown sugar, oil, yogurt, eggs, vanilla and zest from 2 oranges. Mix the flour, mixed spice, cinnamon and grated carrot in a big mixing bowl. Stir in the whisked mixture until smooth, then spoon over the carrots in the tin – be careful not to dislodge their arrangement too much. Bake for 45-50 mins until a skewer poked in comes out clean. Cool in the tin for 20 mins.

Meanwhile, add the orange juice to the syrup pan with the 3 tbsp brown sugar. Simmer together until slightly reduced, then stir in the remaining zest.

Turn the cake out onto a plate and spoon over the syrup. Eat just warm or at room temperature with more yogurt or crème fraîche.