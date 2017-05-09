Father’s Day is coming up on June 18th and you could be getting the giggles in with these Father’s Day inspired jokes!

Q: What did baby corn say to mama corn? A: Where’s popcorn?

Q: Why did the baby strawberry cry? A: Because his dad was in a jam!

Q: What did the daddy tomato say to the baby tomato? A: catch up!

Q: Why did the cookie cry? A: Because his father was a wafer so long!

Q: What did daddy spider say to baby spider? A: You spend too much time on the web.

Q: What do you call the father you walk all over? A: Stepdad.

Let us know if you use any!

source:www.jokes4us.com