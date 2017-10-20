Halloween … is on the way.

So get set to Trick or… Treat yourself with Bridge FM and Party Britain on Bridgend Industrial Estate!

You can win Spook-tacular prizes with Lee Jukes on Drive Time just by providing ‘pain-full’ punchlines to Lee’s Ghoulish of Halloween gags!

It’s gonna be a hoot!

All you have to do is text 66777 with the word STUDIO, your name and the punch line to Lee’s spooky joke when set by Lee in the run up to Halloween, to win a £50 voucher for Party Britain each day!



Ghoulish Gags with Party Britain ..Bridgend’s biggest selection of Halloween and fancy dress outfits. Now open 7 days a week on Bridgend Industrial Estate!