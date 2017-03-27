This week’s episode of ‘Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience’ will see the award-winning comedian try his hand at floristry with local florist – Guttridge’s.

Gilbert, from Carmarthen, threw himself into the business at the deep end: working in Guttridge’s over the build up to Valentine’s day, one of the busiest times of year.

The episode is the finale of the seventh series of ‘Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience’. “After doing this for seven series we know when we have a good one,” says Gilbert, “and this is going to be a good one – honestly.”

Not content with simply helping out on the retail side, Gilbert was Guttridge’s entry to a prestigious floristry competition – the main prize being a coveted place in the iconic Chelsea Flower show. “This ‘competition’ side of the industry is rarely publicised,” says Alison Hoskins, the third generation of the family florist. “To have it shown on prime time TV is great for the industry and especially to encourage more people into the trade.”

Gilbert, who fully immersed himself in his new role, adds: “I’ve had a massive conversion. I really got into it and enjoyed it – on the retail side, but especially on the competition side. I’ve had a ball!”

‘Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience’ at Guttridge’s will air on BBC One Wales on Friday 31st March (also available on iPlayer), before being broadcast across the network on BBC 2 at a later date.