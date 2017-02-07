JESS GLYNNE is coming to South Wales this summer to play Parc Y Scarlets on June 3rd 2017!

Make sure you’re ‘Right Here’ on Saturday 3rd June as P0arc y Scarlets welcomes one of the UK’s hottest chart stars, JESS GLYNNE, to Llanelli.

First coming into the public consciousness as the vocalist on Clean Bandit’s Grammy Award winning and #1 hit ‘Rather Be’; pop sensation Jess Glynne has since become one of the biggest UK breakthrough acts of recent years. Her number-one charting debut album, ‘I Cry When I Laugh‘, has turned double platinum in the UK, making it the highest selling debut album of the past year. Jess is also one of only two British female solo artists to have five consecutive UK number one singles. 2016 was a further massive year for Jess, with a sold-out UK arena tour under her belt plus she was nominated for British Breakthrough Act, British Female Solo Artist and British Single for ‘Hold My Hand’ at this year’s prestigious Brit Awards.

Last week we gave away a pair of tickets… BUT! This Friday we are making it a Feel Good Friday…we are giving you another chance to win more tickets!!

Listen out all day Friday as we reveal how to win!

