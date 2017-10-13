Listen out every Friday for ‘Jukes at the Gym’ on your Bridge FM where we’ll be trying to get Lee Jukes from the Bridge FM Drive Time show, fit and raring to go by sending him on an exercise regime with Halo Leisure!

Tune in to Lee’s Friday show from 3 every week, where he’ll be giving you updates from his time at Halo centres across Bridgend County Borough.

Will he be swimming, pumping iron, taking part in a fitness class or even scaling their climbing wall? Who knows!

You could also win a fantastic 3-month Halo membership for two every week, when Lee sets you a question about his weekly session!

All you have to do is fill out the form below your chance to win when Lee sets his question on air every Friday!