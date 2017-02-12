Sun 12 Feb 2017
It’s Jukes on the Job here at Bridge FM!
Every week, Drivetime presenter Lee Jukes is trying out a new job – but will he be a help… or a hindrance?
Find out every Saturday between 11am – 12pm!
Saturday, February 18th
Andrew’s Butchers, Maesteg
He’ll be packing hampers, selling meat, and even making homemade sausages! Plus, he’ll be giving away a £50 hamper!
Saturday, February 25th
Wooden Tops, Bridgend
He’ll be out and about delivering and collecting stock! Plus, I’ll be trying my hand at refurbishing pre-loved furniture!
Saturday, March 4th
Maesteg Fish Bar