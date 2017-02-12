It’s Jukes on the Job here at Bridge FM!

Every week, Drivetime presenter Lee Jukes is trying out a new job – but will he be a help… or a hindrance?

Find out every Saturday between 11am – 12pm!



Saturday, February 18th

Andrew’s Butchers, Maesteg

He’ll be packing hampers, selling meat, and even making homemade sausages! Plus, he’ll be giving away a £50 hamper!

Saturday, February 25th

Wooden Tops, Bridgend

He’ll be out and about delivering and collecting stock! Plus, I’ll be trying my hand at refurbishing pre-loved furniture!

Saturday, March 4th

Maesteg Fish Bar