With Mother’s Day coming up towards the end of the month (March 26th) we wondered where the day originated. Here’s a short article outlining the beginning of ‘Mother’s Day’.

The origin of ‘Mother’s Day’ dates all the way back to ancient Greek times. Yet the ‘Mother’s Day’ we know today, actually began in United States in the early 20th Century.

Centuries upon centuries ago, the ancient Greeks held an annual spring festival to honour their maternal goddesses. Ancient Romans also celebrated a similar spring festival called ‘Hilaria’, which was for a mother goddess called ‘Cybele’.

More recently, origins of Mothering Sunday can date back to the 1600s in England when the celebration was held on the fourth Sunday of Lent, as it falls this year.

Originally, it was a day in which Christians would visit their ‘mother church’. Servants were allowed the day off work in order to return to their hometown and worship with their families. On the way home, children would pick wild flowers to place in the church or to give to their mothers. This is why we often give flowers as a gift today.

Nowadays, the day has moved away from its religious meaning and is more commonly just a day to show our mum’s – or maternal figures in our life – that we appreciate them, held on different days around the world.

We hope you have a wonderful Mother’s Day this March.