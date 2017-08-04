We’re welcoming the summer with live music!

Bridge FM and CF31 Bridgend Bid bring the ‘Sounds of Summer’ to Bridgend Town Centre!

Every Saturday from 10 ‘til 1 amazing local buskers will perform at Bridgend Shopping Centre!

Voting opens on Monday 4th September – you can choose which busker you’d like to see at the Bridgend Roots Street Festival on Saturday 16th September!

Come and show your support for the Sounds of Summer with CF31 Business Improvement District – “creating a brighter Bridgend!”