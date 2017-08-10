Don’t miss the South Wales Police Fun Day in partnership with Safer Bridgend on SUNDAY 20th of August at Newbridge Fields and the Bowls Hall at Bridgend Life Centre!

Time: 10.30am-4.20pm

FREE entry

There will be LOADS of things to see and do, including:

Drone Display

Inflatable Football Pitch

Police Dogs

Police Horses

Police Helicopter

Billy Blue Police Mascot

Fire Engines

Police Museum

Plus, the Bridge FM street team will be there with the chance to win some great prizes!

Please use nearby car parking facilities.