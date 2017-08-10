Thu 10 Aug 2017
Don’t miss the South Wales Police Fun Day in partnership with Safer Bridgend on SUNDAY 20th of August at Newbridge Fields and the Bowls Hall at Bridgend Life Centre!
Time: 10.30am-4.20pm
FREE entry
There will be LOADS of things to see and do, including:
- Drone Display
- Inflatable Football Pitch
- Police Dogs
- Police Horses
- Police Helicopter
- Billy Blue Police Mascot
- Fire Engines
- Police Museum
Plus, the Bridge FM street team will be there with the chance to win some great prizes!
Please use nearby car parking facilities.