Ten things to do this Valentine's!

Thu 9 Feb 2017
Not sure what to do this Valentine’s Day? We’ve picked our top ten favourite ideas to help you out!
- Re-enact your first date. Go back to the moment you felt that spark and re-live your first date.
- Go out and get active. Visit a theme park or engage in a couples’ workout, do something that’ll get your hearts racing in more ways than one this Valentine’s!
- Get pampered. Hit a spa and get pampered together, from massages to facials you’re sure to feel relaxed and in love after this.
- Make a path of rose petals that lead to that amazing dinner you’ve been cooking all day for an extra bit of romance.
- Get away, book a few nights away and enjoy a nice hotel and exploring somewhere new with your loved one. A perfect way to make memories together.
- Chill out and relax, maybe take the day off together and relax to the max! Enjoy a day of doing nothing together.
- Eat all day! Maybe even make it a personal goal to spend the whole day eating all of your favourite foods together, you’ll both love it.
- Dress up and go out somewhere nice. Embrace the holiday and get glammed up for some food and drinks together.
- Make heart shaped food! From pizza, to pancakes, to fried eggs in bed, making Valentine’s themed heart shaped food can be fun and a reminder of how much you love eachother!
- Watch a romantic film together. Whether in the cinema or at home, cosy up with a film and a cuddle this Valentine’s!