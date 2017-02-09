Ten things to do this Valentine's!

Not sure what to do this Valentine’s Day? We’ve picked our top ten favourite ideas to help you out!

Re-enact your first date. Go back to the moment you felt that spark and re-live your first date. Go out and get active. Visit a theme park or engage in a couples’ workout, do something that’ll get your hearts racing in more ways than one this Valentine’s! Get pampered. Hit a spa and get pampered together, from massages to facials you’re sure to feel relaxed and in love after this. Make a path of rose petals that lead to that amazing dinner you’ve been cooking all day for an extra bit of romance. Get away, book a few nights away and enjoy a nice hotel and exploring somewhere new with your loved one. A perfect way to make memories together. Chill out and relax, maybe take the day off together and relax to the max! Enjoy a day of doing nothing together. Eat all day! Maybe even make it a personal goal to spend the whole day eating all of your favourite foods together, you’ll both love it. Dress up and go out somewhere nice. Embrace the holiday and get glammed up for some food and drinks together. Make heart shaped food! From pizza, to pancakes, to fried eggs in bed, making Valentine’s themed heart shaped food can be fun and a reminder of how much you love eachother! Watch a romantic film together. Whether in the cinema or at home, cosy up with a film and a cuddle this Valentine’s!