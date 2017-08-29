Bridge FM and the Little Black Sheep Pottery in Pontyclun have decided to put Mark and Brogan to the test!!

Every Friday Mark and Brogan will go head to head, competing at different pottery challanges!

Who will build the tallest vase or make a tea cup the quickest???

Listen in to Breakfast every Friday from 9am to hear how they get on and check out the photos and videos on Facebook!!

Plus, we’re giving you the chance to win some great prizes from the Little Black Sheep Pottery, all you have to do is guess correctly as to whether Mark or Brogan wins the set challenge!