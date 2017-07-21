It’s back! Ty Hafan’s Rainbow Run is returning to Porthawl on Saturday 7th October 2017!

Rainbow Run is a challenge event with a difference. More than just a standard 5k, Rainbow Run participants are showered with colour at every turn!

Already Ty Hafan’s Rainbow Run events have been to Swansea, Barry and Tredegar. This year it is returning to Porthcawl. Entry is just £12 per person or £9 per person within a group entry (minimum team of five); you will need to be registered online in order to secure a space! Register here.

You will need to know your race number in order to take part; these will be sent to you in your confirmation email after your entry fee has been processed.