Bridge FM is a market-leading commercial radio station, selling both radio advertising and digital solutions to a wide range of local and national clients. At Bridge FM, we understand that our strength lies in the talent, experience and abilities of our people. Therefore, we are currently looking for a Field Sales Account Manager to join our successful team in Bridgend! Got what it takes to be an Account Manager? The role of an Account Manager at Bridge FM involves working tirelessly on behalf of local businesses to reach the biggest potential audience with the strongest and most persuasive advertising campaigns. If successful, you will run your own client list supported by our creative solutions and digital teams who will provide you with the strongest possible digital, creative, and branded content in your marketplace. It’s competitive out there, so as well as working hard to deliver consistent results for our current client base, you’ll be required to proactively find new business to achieve significant revenues across the year. In return for your previous experience, future potential and dedication to the cause… we offer a competitive salary, uncapped commission structure, business expenses and all the tech tools to do the job! Ready to apply? If you are looking for a new challenge, please email a C.V. and covering letter to jobs@bridge.fm