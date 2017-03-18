Sat 18 Mar 2017
We’ve teamed up with Salon Loulou to give you the chance to WIN A FREE luxury Mother’s Day Package for your mum!
This includes:
– Back, neck, shoulder massage, Indian head massage, Blow dry, Express manicure
– Indian head massage, Back, neck, shoulder massage, Blow dry
– Express manicure, Brow shape, foot massage
You can find out more about Salon Loulou by visiting their Website or Facebook Page.
To win, tune in to Bridge FM throughout the day and listen out for THREE SONGS FEATURING THE WORD “MAMA”, then simply fill out the form below with the artists of the songs.
To re-listen to the songs, scroll down!
If you missed the songs on the radio, you can try and guess the artists from these three clips!