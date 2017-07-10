The Royal Welsh show is back – 24th – 27th July

The pinnacle event in the British agricultural calendar, the Royal Welsh Show, will be held on 24 – 27 July 2017 at the showground in Llanelwedd.

Along with an exciting four-days of livestock competitions, with entries travelling from far and wide to compete, the show has something to interest everyone through its wide range of activities including forestry, horticulture, crafts, countryside sports, shopping, food and drink and a 12-hour programme each day of exciting entertainment, attractions and displays.

Buy Tickets ►

Win a family pass for 2 adults and 2 children to Royal Welsh show

To celebrate the Royal Welsh show returning, we are giving you the chance to win a family pass for 2 adults and 2 children.