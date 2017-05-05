The Royal Welsh 2017 Spring Festival is back on the 20 & 21 May

A celebration of smallholding and rural life

The two-day festival, with its action-packed programme of entertainment, have-a-go educational activities, talks, workshops, displays and performances, offers the perfect family day out.

With over 1,300 livestock and horses on display, hundreds of tradestands, the only Premier Open Dog Show held in Wales, children’s activities, a food and drink quarter, the Royal Welsh Trail Running Festival, vintage machinery, gardening, auction, country leisure and much more, the event has something for everyone whatever your interest or passion.

To make the most of the spring like weather (fingers crossed!) and the longer days, the Spring Festival will again be open till 8pm on Saturday 20 May.

Once all the hustle and bustle of the day has died down a little, the food and drink quarter will burst into life with live music and performers along with an array of street food stalls and producers selling all manner of delicacies and delights. Why not join us for an enjoyable spring evening of music and food with friends

To make things even better for our visiting families, all children aged 16 and under have FREE entry.

Win a family pass to Royal Welsh Spring Festival

To celebrate the Royal Welsh Spring Festival returning on 20th and 21st May we are giving you the chance to win a family tickets for 2 adults and 2 children. Simply fill out the form below to be in with a chance of winning.

Royal Welsh Spring Festival Terms & Conditions