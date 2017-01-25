WIN Brit Awards 2017 Tickets

The Brit Awards with MasterCard is back for 2017 and Bridge FM is giving you and a mate the chance to be at the biggest music event of the year!

This years Little Mix, Emeli Sande, The 1975 and Robbie Williams have all been confirmed to be performing on the evening at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday 22nd February 2017.

Bridge FM is giving you the chance for you to win a night away at the Brit Awards 2017. We’ll sort you and a mate out with overnight accommodation in London, a pair of tickets to attend the biggest UK music event of the year and money to cover travel to London.

Listen to Bridge FM Breakfast with Mark and Ruth from 6th February for your chance to win.