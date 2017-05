WIN your way to Jess Glynne!

Jess Glynne is playing at Parc Y Scarlets on June 3rd and you could be there!

All this week on Bridge FM we are giving you the change to WIN your way in to Jess Glynne!

For your chance to WIN, make sure you’re tuned in to Bridge FM all day, every day. When you hear the Jess Glynne song text us on 66777, start your message with the word ‘studio’ followed by ‘Jess’.

GOOD LUCK!

Terms and Conditions.