WIN A FAMILY TICKET FOR 4 WITH FOLLY FARM AND CAPTAIN BLACK BART!

We are giving you the chance to win a FAMILY TICKET for Folly Farm all this week on Bridge FM!

Can you tell us what song Captain Black Bart is singing!?

Tune in every day this week to play ‘What’s Thaaat Song?’ and be in with a chance of WINNING!!

If you missed it on air, listen to the clip below and fill in the form to enter!

What's Thaaat Song? 7th August