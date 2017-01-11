WIN With The Movie SING!

WIN With the NEW movie SING!

Dreamworks’ new family movie Sing is in cinemas from January the 27th. It’s set in a world like ours, but inhabited by animals and centres around the World’s Greatest Singing Competition – think X Factor or The Voice with animals!

Synopsis

Set in a world like ours but entirely inhabited by animals. Sing stars Buster Moon, a dapper Koala who presides over a once-grand theatre that has fallen on hard times. Buster is an eternal optimist – okay, maybe a bit of a scoundrel – who loves his theatre above all and will do anything to preserve it. Now facing the crumbling of his life’s ambition, he has one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the World’s Greatest Singing Competition.

Why not watch the trailer below!

If you’d like to win some limited edition movie merchendise, fill out the form below!