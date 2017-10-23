The Old Castle Inn is the place to be for seasonal events and parties with many quirky events coming up!

Book now for their Halloween, Bonfire and Christmas events including their Victorian bonfire party, their Cocktail Making Master Classes and their three course Christmas meals for couples and parties. They’re even open on Christmas Day!

To promote The Old Castle Inn’s upcoming events; Bridge FM will run a competition across 4 weeks in which Breakfast Show hosts, Mark and Brogan will compete in holiday themed challenges! The challenges are…

Week 1 Fri 27th Oct – Who can carve the best Halloween pumpkin in ten minutes?

Week 2 Fri 3rd Nov – Who can stuff the best guy Fawkes in ten minutes?

Week 3 Fri 10th Nov – Who can concoct the best cocktail?

Week 4 Fri 17th Nov – Who can decorate the best Christmas tree in ten minutes?

All you have to do is guess who was best at each challenge by texting 66777 with the word STUDIO, your name and either ‘Mark’ or ‘Brogan’ to win the following:-