Mon 18 Sep 2017
Our Bridge FM Young Achiever Awards sponsored by Bridgend College are back on Friday 24th November, 2017 at The Best Western Heronston Hotel.
Do you know a young person that deserves recognition for the amazing work they do?
Whether they have fundraised for charity, achieved amazing results in school or they are a dedicated young carer… we want to know about them!
Nominate brilliant young people from Bridgend County Borough for an award below!
Categories include:-
- Outstanding Academic Achievement Award, sponsored by
- Outstanding Academic Progress Award, sponsored by Apollo Teaching Services
- Young Volunteer Award, sponsored by
- Young Community Group Award sponsored by ACD Skip Hire and Recycling
- Young Carer Award, sponsored by G4S Parc Supporting Families at HMP & YOI Parc
- Young Apprentice Award, sponsored by Nemein
- Young Entrepreneur Award, sponsored by Little Black Sheep Pottery
- Young Sports Person Award, sponsored by Inscapes
- Outstanding Bravery Award, sponsored by Seasons Garden and Christmas Outlet
- Child of Courage Award, sponsored by McDonalds
- Performing Arts and Music Award, sponsored by Youth Cymru
- Young Fundraiser Award, sponsored by Frankie’s Desserts
Voting ends 11:59pm on 12/11/17.
The Bridge FM Young Achiever Awards 2017, celebrating young people across Bridgend with Bridgend College, "Be All That You Can Be"