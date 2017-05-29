Mon 29 May 2017
The Bridge FM Local Hero Awards are back for 2017, supported by the Sinclair Group – with Audi, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen in Bridgend.
We’re recognizing the unsung local heroes who make Bridgend County Borough so great!
Our glitzy ceremony will be held on Friday, July 28th at the Heronston Hotel & Spa!
If you know someone who deserves some extra special recognition, fill out the form below, and they could be attending our showbiz-styled ceremony!
Categories include:
- Outstanding Adult Achiever, sponsored by Graham Paul Accountants
- Outstanding Contribution to the Community, sponsored by Jump Jam Trampoline Park
- Outstanding Contribution to Charity, sponsored by Parkdean Resorts, Trecco Bay
- Dad of the Year, sponsored by Fields Group
- Outstanding Contribution to Sport, sponsored by Halo Leisure
- Business Person of the Year, sponsored by A and R Cleaning
- Child of Courage, sponsored by McDonalds, Pencoed (pen-coyd)
- Outstanding Bravery, sponsored by ACD Skips
- Mum of the Year, sponsored by Sony UK Technology Centre
- Outstanding Young Achiever, sponsored by G4S Parc Supporting Families at HMP & YOI Parc
- Teacher or Mentor of the Year, sponsored by Apollo Teaching Services
- Good Neighbour Award, sponsored by Daniel Matthew Estate Agents
