It’s British Food Fortnight, and to celebrate, Bridge FM have teamed up with some of the best eating venues in Bridgend County Borough, to bring you tastiest offers!
All this week you can get …
Scroll down the page for all deals!
Loco’s
Two main meals with a cocktail each for £19.95 at newly opened, Loco’s Mexican Restaurant, Broadlands, Bridgend.
Offer is subject to availability
Pre-booking is advisable
Offers will run between 4-9 from Tuesday till Sunday
Excludes 10ouce steak and pitcher
The Salt Water Inn
Two Celtic Pride Steaks and a bottle of Chillian Wine for £25 at The Salt Water Inn, Porthcawl; A gorgeous restaurant setting, overlooking Porthcawl Harbour
Offer is subject to availability
Pre-booking is advisable
Offers will run on the days outlined by the venue
Pitch Diner
Two ‘Las Vegas Strip’ Sirloin steaks and a bottle of wine for just £40 at The Pitch Diner, Brewery Field; Bridgend’s American themed diner, famous for mouth-watering steaks, ribs, burgers… and portion sizes!
Offer is subject to availability
Pre-booking is advisable
Offer will run on Wednesday and Thursday evenings only
The Llangeinor Arms
Two steaks and a bottle of house wine for £25 at The Llangeinor Arms; a traditional pub with stunning views in the village of Llangeinor
Offer is subject to availability
Pre-booking is advisable
Offers will run on the days outlined by the venue
The Caeffatri
Two 8 ounce steaks and a bottle of wine for £22 at The Caeffatri Bar and Grill, Bridgend; a cosy restaurant located in the heart of Bridgend.
Offer is subject to availability
Pre-booking is advisable
Offers will run Monday – Friday evening
Offer can be substituted for vegetarian dish
The Great House
A three-course meal for two from the a la carte menu at The Great House, Laleston for £60; Home to restaurant Tommy Heaney, Great British Menu Finalist.
Offer is subject to availability
Pre-booking is advisable
Offer available Monday to Friday, from 12pm-2pm and 6.30pm-9pm
Reservations are require
Any additional items ordered will be charged at their full value
Cannot be combined with any other offer
Plus, you could win a delicious dining experience at any of these great restaurants on the Daytime show with Sean Gerard Monday to Friday, 11 to 1 and Lee Jukes on Saturdays 10 to 2.
You can win …
Week 1 –
- Monday – Win a two-course meal for two people, with a bottle of prosecco at The Llangeinor Arms.
- Tuesday – Win two main meals for two at the Caeffatri, Bridgend.
- Wednesday – Win a six-course tasting menu for two people at The Great House, Laleston.
- Thursday – Win two main meals with a cocktail each for £19.95 at Loco’s, Broadlands.
- Friday – A two course meal for two at the Salt Water Inn, Porthcawl
- Saturday – Win two main meals for two people at The Pitch Diner.
Week 2 –
- Monday – Win two main meals for two people at The Pitch Diner.
- Tuesday – A two course meal for two at the Salt Water Inn, Porthcawl
- Wednesday – Win a two-course meal for two people, with a bottle of prosecco at The Llangeinor Arms.
- Thursday – Win two main meals with a cocktail each for £19.95 at Loco’s, Broadlands.
- Friday – Win two main meals for two at the Caeffatri, Bridgend.
- Saturday – Win a six-course tasting menu for two people at The Great House, Laleston.
All you have to do is text 66777 with the word studio, your name and the name of the restaurant to be entered in to the prize draw
British Food Fortnight with Bridge FM. Celebrating British meals by bringing listeners local food deals!