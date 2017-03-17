The Easter Egg Appeal is Back! Bridge FM have teamed up with Sainsbury’s, Bridgend and G4S Parc Supporting Families to make sure that no child goes without an egg this Easter! When you’re out shopping, we’d love you to pick up an extra Easter Egg – and leave it at one of our collection points in Sainsbury’s, Bridgend, so we can distribute them to under privileged children across Bridgend county. Help us make sure all children in Bridgend County get an egg this Easter, with the Bridge FM Easter Egg Appeal – supported by Sainsbury’s, Bridgend and G4S Parc Supporting Families at HMP & YOI Parc!