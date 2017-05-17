Local Radio Day is back for 2017!

and on Friday 26th May we’re celebrating what it means to be truly local on Bridge FM.

Whether that means keeping you up to date with local news and information, the events taking place in our area or playing our part in the community to make a difference.

We’ll be out and about speaking to local businesses and charities and finding out what local radio means to them.

Join us on Bridge FM for a day of celebration on Friday 26th May with the radio station that has an eye on the world, but it’s heart right up your street.