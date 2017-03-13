Do you have a talent?

Do you think it could win you £1000

If so, the Maesteg Festival has just the competition for you!

The organisers of Gwyl Maesteg Festival are very excited to introduce ‘Star Search’ to this year’s festival. This is a talent competition for ANY age, and ANY talent! You can be a singer, dancer, a choir, magician, acrobat, comedy performer – anything goes!

The auditions will be held on Saturday 20th May. The entrants will be whittled down to 10 acts who will appear in the Grand Final at Maesteg Town Hall on Saturday 24th June where you will perform in front of a live audience.

The winning act will receive £1,000!

2nd place will win £500, and 3rd will win £250!

The closing date for entries is Friday 5th May 2017.

So, to be in with a chance of winning, contact Tom by emailing tom.lewis@awen-wales.com or call in to Maesteg Council Offices to pick up an application form.